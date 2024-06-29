Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,498 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,290,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after purchasing an additional 496,932 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

