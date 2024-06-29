EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

EYPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

