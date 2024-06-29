Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Down 12.4%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

