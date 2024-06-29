Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average is $228.26. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.