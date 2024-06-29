Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $801,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.55. 2,603,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

