Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

