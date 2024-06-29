Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,905,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.15.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

