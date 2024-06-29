Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,628. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

