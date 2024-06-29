Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 219,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 90,758 shares.The stock last traded at $47.55 and had previously closed at $47.80.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

