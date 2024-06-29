Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

