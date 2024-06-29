Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 655,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 7.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 928,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

