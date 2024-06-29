Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,212,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,770,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UL opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

