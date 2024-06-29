Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $465,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,663,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,292,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $58.91.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

