Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 26,964 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3,852.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

