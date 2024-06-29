Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 362 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,995,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $101.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

