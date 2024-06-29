Financial Survey: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and City, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 4 0 0 2.00

City has a consensus target price of $106.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Dividends

Profitability

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First of Long Island pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares First of Long Island and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 14.14% 6.54% 0.57% City 33.78% 18.31% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $161.82 million 1.39 $26.24 million $1.08 9.28 City $341.89 million 4.59 $114.36 million $7.95 13.36

City has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats First of Long Island on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; amortized home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts, as well as owner-occupied real estate and construction, land development, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

