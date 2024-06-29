First Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 14,145 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $851,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,628,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,949. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

