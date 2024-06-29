First Bank & Trust Has $1.69 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

