First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,325,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Verizon Communications by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,141,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152,099 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,639,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

