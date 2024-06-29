First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,440,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.