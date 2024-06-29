First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Xcel Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

