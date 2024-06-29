First Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.3 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,323,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,130,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.