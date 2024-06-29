First Bank & Trust Sells 159 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 168,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $444.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $447.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

