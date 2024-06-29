First Bank & Trust Sells 4,599 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 2,487,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,291. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

