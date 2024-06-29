First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 79,792,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

