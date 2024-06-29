First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 1,798,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,561. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

