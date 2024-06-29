First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

