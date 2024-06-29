First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,145. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

