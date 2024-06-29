First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 3,621 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Capital Southwest worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 285,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,089. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.22%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

