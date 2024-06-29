First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 4,256,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

