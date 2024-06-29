First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $28,167,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.32. 3,839,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

