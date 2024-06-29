First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,091. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

