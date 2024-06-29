First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCD traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.