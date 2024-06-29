First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

FHN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

