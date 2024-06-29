First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.50 and last traded at $206.15. Approximately 272,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 395,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.70.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

