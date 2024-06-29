First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
FTRI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,672. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1896 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
