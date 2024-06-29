First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FMY remained flat at $11.93 during trading on Friday. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

