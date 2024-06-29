First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 247,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 1,213,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

