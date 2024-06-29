FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
BATS LKOR traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $42.61. 6,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
