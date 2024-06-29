FMC (NYSE:FMC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $106.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

