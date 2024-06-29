Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $201,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in US Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,304. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

