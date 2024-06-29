Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $243,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,282. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.58. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.