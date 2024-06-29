Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,914,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,732,484. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

