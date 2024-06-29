Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 105,642 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CALF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 1,750,350 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.