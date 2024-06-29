Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 5,127 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

