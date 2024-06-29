Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,375,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

