Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.41% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

BUFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

