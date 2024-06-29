Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.56. 200,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,327. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

