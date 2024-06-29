Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,497,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.