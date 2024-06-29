Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,107,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887. The firm has a market cap of $747.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

